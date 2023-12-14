‘It so freaked me out’: ‘Survivor 45’ gave Drew Basile the worst kind of nightmare, and all book-lovers will understand

Drew Basile admitted that he was “humiliated” and “mortified” after being blindsided by his closest allies on December 13, causing him to become the sixth member of the jury (after Kaleb Gebrewold, Kellie Nalbandian, Kendra McQuarrie, Bruce Perreault, and Emily Flippen) — however, that was not the scariest thing that the 23-year-old experienced during Survivor 45.

In a deleted scene posted by Entertainment Weekly, Drew is seen talking in his sleep, chatting about the Reward Challenges and Immunity Challenges, math problems, riddles, and more with his tribemates. While his sleep talking habits appeared to be rather harmless, Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly asked the graduate student how often of an occurrence sleep-talking is for him, as well as what the weirdest thing he has ever done or said in his sleep is, during an exclusive exit interview.

Naturally, Drew sang like a bird, admitting that a recurring nightmare about his favorite bookstore back home occupied his brain during his time on the beach. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Screengrab via CBS

Admitting that sleep-talking is “never that regular in real life” for him, Drew Basile revealed that he talked in his sleep every single night during Survivor 45, as his mind was racing with unexplainable thoughts of his life back home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Drew dished, “I remember I would have this repeated [dream] on Survivor that my favorite bookstore closed back in America. I don’t know why I would go to my favorite bookstore in the dream. It would be closed, and it so freaked me out, and it happened so many times that when I got back into America that first day, one of the first things I did was I took an Uber to go see the favorite bookstore” — how wild is that?

He then proceeded to explain that this recurring nightmare about his favorite bookstore back home was “perhaps a testament to the effect that Survivor can have on you.” After all, the beloved competition series has been said to take a toll on not only your physical health, but your mental health as well…

He concluded with a chuckle, “I’d been away for a month, and I was questioning the fundamental cores of my reality, my relationships — is my bookstore still around? So yeah, that was probably the funniest dream.”

While Drew is already greatly missed on our television screens, to find out who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 45, catch the highly-anticipated finale on December 20 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, or the following day on Paramount Plus.