It turns out a Marvel series ‘Secret Invasion’ refused to cross over with did ‘Secret Invasion’ better than Disney Plus

Secret Invasion has been over and done with for a little over a week now, meaning that we have roughly a month and a half to go of Nick Fury’s solo series taking the brunt of criticism for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and after that wet fart of a finale, we unfortunately can’t deny that Secret Invasion brought this on itself.

In any case, it’s sure to be the next big stop on the list for fans who spend their free time “fixing” the MCU project by project, but many may find that it would pay to just remove Secret Invasion from the equation entirely, since Marvel already crafted an excellent Secret Invasion-esque story roughly a decade ago.

After it was pointed out to the denizens of r/marvelstudios that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. more or less nailed the imposter-intrigue ethos that Secret Invasion tried and failed to capture, the floodgates opened even wider for the AoS faithful.

For those of you wondering how the legacy Marvel show pulled this off, there was a storyline in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. centered on Life-Model Decoys, which are androids designed to perfectly mimic biological humans, and who chiefly take the place of individual S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. As one can imagine, their presence created the same “who can you trust?” air that Secret Invasion wanted to lay claim to, but was crucially given the time and attention necessary in order to do so.

Indeed, at this point it would be wise for the MCU to start slowly recollecting the pieces of AoS, since the serialized show seems to know a thing or two about beating its current television department to the punch nearly 10 years earlier; it may have missed its chance with Secret Invasion by not bringing Daisy Johnson back, but there’s still plenty of time — and fan demand — to spare.

Secret Invasion is now streaming in full on Disney Plus.