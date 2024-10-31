‘It was foretold in the prophecies’: ‘The Simpsons’ uncover yet another prediction that may just call who’s going to win the election

They’ve done it again. One of the biggest mysteries of our time is how the beloved cartoon known as The Simpsons keeps predicting the future with disturbing accuracy, and now the show’s creators have hinted at the results of the upcoming presidential election.

The Simpsons has been going for 35 years and there’s no sign of it stopping yet. Since the first episode, we’ve seen all kinds of outlandish plots and crazy events, but only looking back have people noticed how scarily similar some of these plots have resembled real-world events. We saw the show predict the Trump presidency way back in 2000, we saw the show predict some elements of the COVID outbreak, and we even saw Homer predict the mass of the Higgs-Boson particle more than a decade before scientists, to name just a few famous examples.

Freaky right? Due to the sheer amount of coincidental similarities between old Simpsons episodes and real life, people have started to believe that Matt Groening and those behind the scenes are time travelers from the future — makes total sense. The show has become notorious for its accurate predictions, and now fans have spotted another prediction that could very well come true in the next few days.

The Simpsons election prediction

The season 11 episode “Bart to the Future,” (the same one that predicted the Trump presidency) may have given us another sneak peek at what we can look forward to, as we see Lisa become president and pick up after the mess of the Trump presidency. That sounds eerily similar to what’s happening right now, but the most damning piece of evidence is the fact that Lisa is wearing a purple suit with a pearl necklace that looks almost identical to one Kamala Harris was seen wearing recently.

https://twitter.com/David_Leavitt/status/1851615562880671800

Has The Simpsons done it again? Do they know something we don’t? Harris does have plenty of high-profile endorsements while old Donald seems to be struggling to snag the bare minimum. Given the show’s track record, I wouldn’t be surprised. Many other fans took this as further proof that the creators are time travelers, despite the fact we don’t know if they’ve made the correct prediction just yet.

Seriously, The Simpsons are time travelers👍 — MtnBiker (@Mtnragu) October 30, 2024

it's a wrap. — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) October 30, 2024

Is any of this real?

I hate to be a stick in the mud, but The Simpsons is not a crystal ball. Many have already pointed out minor details that don’t quite add up, like the fact Lisa takes office after Donald Trump whereas Kamala would be taking office after Joe Biden.

Wouldn't this mean that the next president AFTER Trump would be a woman? — Jon (@Jon32400974) October 30, 2024

Kamala is inheriting her budget crunch from Biden and herself though. — Quinn Woods-Robinson (@QuinnWR) October 30, 2024

Another fan pointed out that the purple suit and necklace were more likely a reference to Hillary Clinton’s outfit, which looks awfully similar.

Look, I’m not saying The Simpsons isn’t right about this one, I hope it is, but a lot of things the show “predicted” are simply cases of confirmation bias, where people have elected to ignore the parts that don’t fit in favor of the ones that do. Sometimes fact and fiction get mixed up and people believe something happened in the show without realizing it’s a fan edit. Don’t be fooled, this election isn’t in the bag, and a Kamala win isn’t guaranteed, so get out there and vote!

