‘It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture’: The brains behind an MCU-sized franchise that’s getting relaunched on Disney Plus was left furious over ‘Loki’

Loki season 2 isn’t enjoying as glowing a critical reception as its first season, but even the harshest of hot takes on the Tom Hiddleston series’ second run aren’t quite as scathing as a brutal takedown of the first season that came from the mouth of one TV’s most celebrated creators. One who, ironically, is on course to relaunch a major franchise that’s arguably just, or at least could be, as big as the MCU on Disney Plus shortly after Loki‘s return wraps this November.

First, some context. Cast your minds back to the release of Loki season 1, episode 3, in which Loki and Sylvie chew the fat, with the female Loki variant asking her counterpart about his romantic history, wondering whether he’s had a special “princess” or “prince” in his life. “A bit of both,” comes Loki’s illuminating reply, which earned lots of excitement for fans as it made him the very first openly LGBTQIA+ lead in any MCU production. And yet not everyone was pleased with the groundbreaking moment.

Speaking during a virtual talk (hosted by the University of Swansea) about queer representation on TV to celebrate Pride Month, Russell T. Davies — creator of Queer as Folk, It’s a Sin, and the man behind the modern series of Doctor Who — slammed Disney for its handling of Loki’s coming out scene. “Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show,'” he criticized. Davies went on to say:

“It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

Davies’ sentiments were echoed by many people at the time, who would’ve loved to have seen Loki get a male interest, but this blowback has generally dimmed since then as the pairing of Loki and Sylvie has gained its own popularity. In a move that few could have expected back in summer 2021, however, Davies himself is now partnered with Disney, as the Mouse House is funding his surprise return to Doctor Who. Starting this November, for the show’s 60th anniversary, Disney Plus will be the Whoniverse’s new streaming home internationally.

With various spinoffs, à la Marvel and Star Wars, expected to be on the way, presumably we can expect Davies’ Disney Plus offerings to deliver fuller and more satisfying queer representation than the MCU has managed to date.