When is ‘Doctor Who’ coming to Disney Plus?

Doctor Who has regenerated once again, but this time we might be about to enter its biggest, boldest era yet. Jodie Whittaker’s tenure in the TARDIS ended with a bang when the Thirteenth Doctor was reborn in the body of David Tennant, who’ll be starring in a trio of specials set to air next year — as part of the immortal sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary — before handing his sonic screwdriver over to Ncuti Gatwa full-time.

But the two new Time Lords on the horizon are not the only reasons to be excited for the next few years of Doctor Who. In addition to the outlining of what we’ve got coming as the show celebrates its milestone birthday, it’s likewise been announced that the BBC and Disney have embarked on an unprecedented partnership that will see new episodes stream exclusively on Disney Plus internationally.

So when can we expect to see the Doctor traversing time and space on Disney Plus? Here’s what you need to know…

When can we expect the TARDIS to travel to Disney Plus?

Photo via BBC

This game-changing union between the British broadcaster and the Mouse House means that all future episodes of Doctor Who, at least including Tennant’s specials and Gatwa’s era, will stream concurrently on Disney Plus in territories outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland alongside their airing on the BBC in the show’s native homeland.

At this point, it’s too early to have a specific release date, then, but we do know that Tennant will make his proper debut as the Fourteenth Doctor next fall, to coincide with the show’s premiere date of Nov. 23 way back in 1963. So therefore we can anticipate Doctor Who to start streaming new episodes on Disney Plus in Nov. 2023.

The other big question we don’t have an answer to yet is whether past seasons will hike over to Disney’s platform in addition to these unfolding fresh episodes. If Disney did land the rights to host all 13 previous seasons of the show, which span Christopher Eccleston to Whittaker’s times in the lead, that would be a huge coup for them and it would make things a lot easier for fans. Otherwise Whovians will have to maintain a subscription to both D+ and HBO Max — which currently has Who‘s back catalog — to binge the full story.