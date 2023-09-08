New ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary images show David Tennant racing to save the world from Neil Patrick Harris

It feels like it was yesterday when we marked our calendars for the return of David Tennant’s 10th incarnation in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special after last year’s announcement, but believe it or not, we’re finally getting there.

The long-standing sci-fi series is returning this November for a three-part anniversary event, and spearheading this monumental tribute will be David Tennant and Catherine Tate, reprising their respective roles as the 10th Doctor and Donna Noble. Of course, Russell T. Davies and co. are referring to this version as the 14th Doctor, so there might be more to Tennant’s baffling comeback than meets the eye. Another exciting addition to the cast is Neil Patrick Harris, who’ll be portraying a mysterious, unidentified villain.

While we still have two months of waiting ahead of us, perhaps these new images released by Entertainment Weekly will be enough to quench your Whovian thirst for the moment; they’re certainly garnering a strong reaction on social media.

Even if the Doctor is picking a new number for this outing, some things will never change.

I’m not sure we can survive until November. Not only do the images look great, but the budget increase is certainly shining through.

All three episodes of the 60th — titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle” — have been penned by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies. If the show is adamant about celebrating the day marking its birth, then we can expect the first episode, or all three, to premiere on Nov. 23.

For now, this might be the perfect opportunity to go for a rewatch and brush up on your Doctor Who knowledge.