‘Doctor Who’ joins the Disney family as the Mouse House partners with the BBC for new era

The Doctor’s about to rub shoulders with the likes of Mickey Mouse, the Avengers, and the Jedi as Doctor Who is officially joining the Disney family. Following reports pointing to just this eventuality occurring a few months back, the BBC and Disney Branded Television have announced that they will be collaborating on the exciting new era of the never-ending sci-fi series, beginning with the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

The ins and outs of this unprecedented partnership between the U.K.’s premier broadcaster and the House of Mouse are that Disney Plus will become the official streaming home for Doctor Who in territories outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland. This game-changing development was paired with the equally thrilling — if you’re a diehard Whovian, that is — the revelation of the series’ brand-new logo, as unveiled in a short promo video (see above).

'Doctor Who' 60th anniversary gallery 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who previously steered the ship from 2005-2010, is being credited as a major figure in pulling off this intergalactic union. In a statement, the It’s a Sin writer hyped up the partnership as allowing Doctor Who to reach an even bigger audience around the globe than ever before:

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

Jodie Whittaker’s finale, “The Power of the Doctor,” aired at the weekend, revealing that David Tennant is officially our Fourteenth Doctor, with the fan-favorite returning for a trilogy of specials coming next year. After that, Ncuti Gatwa will take over full-time as the Fifteenth Doctor. The Sex Education alum has already been confirmed to be starring in a second season of adventures in time and space.

Doctor Who returns in Nov. 2023.