‘It’s about time’: ‘Chicago P.D.’ gave a major promotion to a beloved character and I’m a blubbering mix of crying and cheering her on

I love that Chicago P.D. embraces and appreciates strong female characters. In season 12, episode 6, “Pawns,” one of the best finally achieves her big dream, and it’s hard not to feel emotional.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) took some time away at the start of season 12, but she came back… and now she’s a detective! She does a great job on her ride-along and her written test (I didn’t doubt her for a second). However, since this is Chicago P.D., nothing comes that easy, and no one has a life that is all butterflies and happy moments. Kim hopes to be a detective with the Intelligent Unit, but Detective Suarez (Elizabeth Rodriguez) wonders if Kim’s close bond with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) would ruin any chance Kim has at being the best detective she could be.

Screenshot via NBC

It’s an interesting point and not totally wrong… but I would never want to see Kim away from the Intelligent Unit, so I’m not the only fan who got mad while watching that scene. Everything is back to normal, though, because Detective Reid (Shawn Hatosy) tells Kim she’s now a detective with the other characters. Okay, no need to panic!

My eyes are welling up thinking about Kim’s journey to becoming a detective on Chicago P.D. Sure, she was a strong patrol officer who believed in what she did and always tried to be a team player. But in her heart of hearts, she wanted something more. She is so sure of her path that she and Roman (Brian Geraghty) even break up because she can’t move away.

The big dreamers among us can relate to Kim’s storyline. It can be frustrating when you know you have what it takes but need someone else’s approval to help you get where you want to go. Of course, she’s a strong person who knows that believing in yourself is what counts. But I’m beyond thrilled that Kim now has the validation she has been searching for. Three characters (Kim, Kevin Atwater, and Adam Ruzek) could have made detective, and as Squerciati told TV Line, “We all deserve it. It’s nice that one of us gets it.” She added, “It’s about time.” I also appreciate the extra layer of drama since Kim and her fiance Adam are up for the same job.

Photo via NBC

Squerciati reflected on Kim and Voight’s relationship in an interview with Us Weekly and said, “it’s the first time that she understands this sort of protective shield that Voight has around the team.” The actress continued, “She’s never understood that she gets to be the cop she is because of who Voight is.” Not to get all sappy because Voight would hate that, but I’d argue that’s a good thing. And Kim can truly shine now that she’s in the job she should be.

Gwen Sigan, the showrunner of Chicago P.D., told TV Insider that fans would nod along with the character who got detective in this episode. Sigan said, “it’s somebody I think who’s wanted it for a while and that it made a lot of sense for us.” She added that making detective is challenging in real life, so that was included in the plotline.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Atwater and Adam will get detective, too. But for now, it’s all about Kim, and I love that her bright and perceptive nature is being rewarded.

