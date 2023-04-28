‘It’s Always Sunny’ fans are certain that getting a Pride Month season can only mean one thing
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s 16th season is coming to our screens sooner than fans anticipated, and the implications have left fans in complete euphoria. In the 18 years that the show has been on the air, there hasn’t been a single June release since 2006, making season 16’s premiere an unusual one — in fans’ eyes, at least.
After It’s Always Sunny‘s social media accounts shared the news that the upcoming season is coming on June 7, a huge part of the fandom was quick to read between the lines. It’s a well-known fact that June is Pride Month, and according to viewers, this is the perfect time for a fan-favorite romance to finally set sail.
Ever since Mac (played by Rob McElhenney) came out as a gay man on the show, his attraction and feelings for his best friend Dennis (Glenn Howerton) have only become more obvious. While some argue that Dennis has not shown signs of reciprocating said feelings, other fans believe that the foundation for a relationship between the two has already begun being set up. With this in mind, Pride Month would certainly be a jolly opportunity to make it happen.
Adding fuel to the fire, Deadline reported that season 16 will see Mac navigating dating life, while Dennis struggles with his mental health. This is any fan’s dream come true, as they believe that Mac attempting to move on from his crush will be the trigger for Dennis to finally come to terms with potentially repressed feelings.
It’s Always Sunny‘s showrunners have already shared some details of what else season 16 will bring. As for Mac and Dennis’ romantic arc, though, fans will have to wait and see.