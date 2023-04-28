‘It’s Always Sunny’ fans are certain that getting a Pride Month season can only mean one thing

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s 16th season is coming to our screens sooner than fans anticipated, and the implications have left fans in complete euphoria. In the 18 years that the show has been on the air, there hasn’t been a single June release since 2006, making season 16’s premiere an unusual one — in fans’ eyes, at least.

After It’s Always Sunny‘s social media accounts shared the news that the upcoming season is coming on June 7, a huge part of the fandom was quick to read between the lines. It’s a well-known fact that June is Pride Month, and according to viewers, this is the perfect time for a fan-favorite romance to finally set sail.

Ever since Mac (played by Rob McElhenney) came out as a gay man on the show, his attraction and feelings for his best friend Dennis (Glenn Howerton) have only become more obvious. While some argue that Dennis has not shown signs of reciprocating said feelings, other fans believe that the foundation for a relationship between the two has already begun being set up. With this in mind, Pride Month would certainly be a jolly opportunity to make it happen.

ALWAYS SUNNY COMING IN PRIDE MONTH THIS IS HOW MACDEN CAN WIN pic.twitter.com/BVp9cLrX4Y — lyssa | dennis and shiv enthusiast (@lipacxtcher) April 27, 2023

always sunny coming back for pride month macdennis will be real june 7th — KJ ☾ (@rainsofkamino) April 27, 2023

Adding fuel to the fire, Deadline reported that season 16 will see Mac navigating dating life, while Dennis struggles with his mental health. This is any fan’s dream come true, as they believe that Mac attempting to move on from his crush will be the trigger for Dennis to finally come to terms with potentially repressed feelings.

MAC BOYFRIEND ERA AND POSSIBLE DENNIS JEALOUSY ARC IS FINALLY COMING TO ME pic.twitter.com/xyNMZR5ynG — ‏ً (@charliekelllys) April 27, 2023

MAC DATING?! DENNIS MENTAL HEALTH?! PRIDE MONTH!! I’M CONNECTING THE DOTS MACDENNIS JEALOUSY ARC!! pic.twitter.com/pDvudhKlg3 — devotee of boypussy (@KISST4R) April 27, 2023

dennis confused as to why his mental health is going rapidly downhill while mac is dating someone is a macdennis fanfic plot if i've ever heard one . — k (@deetressed) April 27, 2023

It’s Always Sunny‘s showrunners have already shared some details of what else season 16 will bring. As for Mac and Dennis’ romantic arc, though, fans will have to wait and see.