Roye Okupe’s graphic novel is getting a 2D animation after finding a home at HBO Max. Iyanu: Child of Wonder is currently a Dark Horse/Youneek graphic novel series that celebrates African culture and is heavily inspired by the Yoruba people of Nigeria, their culture, and myths. HBO Max along with Cartoon Network have jointly announced the animation and it will be overseen by Black-owned animation studio Lion Forge Animation.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced "IYANU: CHILD OF WONDER." Based on the Dark Horse/YouNeek Studios graphic novel series, it follows Iyanu, a teenage orphan who awakens divine powers and embarks on a journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. pic.twitter.com/VGGjd7BFpZ — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) July 11, 2022

Heavily influenced by the history and achievements of the Yoruba people of Nigeria, Iyanu: Child of Wonder is set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. The series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, who spends her days studying Yoruba history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders. With newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers as they embark on a remarkable journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. Throughout her adventure, she’ll uncover the truth about her past, her parents and her ultimate destiny to save the world.

Yooneek Studios is a movement aimed to promote African culture and stories through media such as graphic novels, animation and gaming. CEO of Yooneek Studios and Iyanu: Child of Wonder creator, Okupe, will be working closely with the animation, writing and directing multiple episodes. Of the recent announcement he said,

“When I set out to create ‘Iyanu’ for a global audience, I wanted to develop a world that combined everything I love about the fantasy genre with the majesty and awe that is ancient West Africa. On top of that, working with Godwin Akpan, who illustrated the books, as our art director and collaborating with a thoughtful studio-like Lion Forge Animation that prioritizes authenticity and diversity, is beyond belief.” Variety

This addition to the streaming giants’ projects signals the growing inclusion of African storytelling on the global stage. Lion Forge Animation will be financing and overseeing the project, and the head of production, two-time Emmy winner Saxton Moore, will serve as supervising director. Founder David Steward II believes that “the authenticity of the ‘Iyanu’ story means everything to us and aligns perfectly with our mission to create and deliver inclusive content to global audiences.” He continued, “a powerful means of accomplishing and sustaining this is through franchise building, and the depth and layers of the Iyanu world allow us to explore and create a beautiful universe on-screen alongside tremendous partners.”

If you wish to get to know the story before it is animated you can purchase the graphic novels from Amazon.