Peacemaker fans across the pond can finally rejoice as creator James Gunn has announced that the popular superhero series is now officially available to stream in the United Kingdom. After Gunn announced earlier this month that the DC series would be coming to the U.K. shortly, fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival after months of anticipation.

To share the good news with folks, Gunn took to Twitter to happily reveal that the show is readily available to access in the U.K. and Ireland. “Watch all episodes of Season 1 of #Peacemaker NOW in the UK/Ireland on @skytv & @now! (Or watch it again in the States & around the world on @hbomax & other fine streaming services),” he wrote in the tweet.

Watch all episodes of Season 1 of #Peacemaker NOW in the UK/Ireland on @skytv & @now! (Or watch it again in the States & around the world on @hbomax & other fine streaming services). pic.twitter.com/5sQsAiGr8W — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2022

The news of Peacemaker making its debut in the United Kingdom is certainly a fantastic move for the show starring John Cena as its lead. This move allows a series that is already incredibly popular to reach a bigger demographic and to further establish its credibility as one of the best shows on streaming right now.

While it’s unfortunate that fans in the U.K. were forced to wait for the series to become available in the country, the good news is that there’s plenty of time to enjoy the binge-able series before the second season debuts sometime in the near future. For now, folks can become familiar with Cena’s Christopher Smith, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, and the rest of the memorable cast with the acclaimed first season.