James Gunn announces ‘Peacemaker’ is coming to the UK this month

It’s the news British DC fans have been waiting for. James Gunn has finally announced that Peacemaker is coming to the United Kingdom later this month. While the smash-hit Suicide Squad spinoff series has been available on HBO Max since it premiered in January, many of those living in territories where the Warner Bros. streaming platform has yet to launch have been sitting patiently — and not so patiently — waiting for the series to find an alternate outlet. The U.K. was one of the most notable examples, but thankfully the John Cena vehicle is now on its way.

“The wait is over UK,” Gunn stated on Twitter this Wednesday. “We’ve heard you and I’m thrilled to announce [Peacemaker] will finally be streaming from March 2022 on [Sky TV] and [NOW].” Along with the announcement, the Peacemaker creator shared a new promo for the show which matches clips to various tweets from fans begging for it to release in the U.K.

As you can see above, Gunn followed up his initial tweet by confirming that Peacemaker will launch in the U.K. on March 22. As for exactly where Sky TV users can catch it, Sky confirmed in the replies that the series will be airing on Sky Max.

Sky Max 🤝 — Sky TV (@skytv) March 9, 2022

Making Peacemaker available in the U.K. has been something Gunn has been working hard to achieve behind the scenes, as he’s periodically updated fans on how his efforts were going over the past few months. And while it’s a shame British fans had to wait so long, at least the misadventures of Cena’s Christopher Smith and his motley crew are finally headed across the pond.

The good news is that, once U.K. folks have completed the eight-part first season, they can rest assured that the titular anti-hero will be back for more, as HBO Max has already greenlit a second run. Not that it’s coming straight away, as Gunn is currently busy making Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and then he’s planning on taking a bit of a break. But, don’t fear, Peacemaker will return.