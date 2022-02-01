While U.S. fans have been enjoying Peacemaker for the past few weeks, British DC lovers have still yet to get the chance to catch the John Cena-starring series. HBO Max’s lack of a launch in the U.K. has always been a cause of frustration, but it often hasn’t been a big deal as the platform’s biggest releases have ended up coming out via other channels or platforms across the pond. With Peacemaker, though, no such luck.

With episode six, that’s just two from the end of the season, dropping on HBO Max in the States this week, British fans are getting tired of waiting for Peacemaker to arrive and are venting their frustrations about it on Twitter.

Just waiting for #Peacemaker to be given a UK release like… pic.twitter.com/FMzf4GUOSo — We Needed Roads (@NeededRoads) February 1, 2022

All the UK fans reacting to the Peacemaker reactions. #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/4UZcPCjQaU — The Pick and Mix Pod (@PickandMixPod) January 27, 2022

People keep asking the same question, but nobody’s giving them an answer.

WHEN THE FUCK WILL PEACEMAKER BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK — flyingsofa || countdown to the batman (@starlightsofa) January 25, 2022

Is Peacemaker coming to the UK/Ireland ? I really wanna watch it 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomjRIOaaV — Evan 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 (@_evanalrighty) January 31, 2022

So is the UK getting #Peacemaker, or are we just going to hear about it from countries that do? pic.twitter.com/BK3rBrC3lD — Conor Mitchell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Conor9292) January 28, 2022

The two downsides of living in the U.K.

Downsides of living in the UK: It mostly rains and there's still no #Peacemaker show @JamesGunn 🤯 — Chatter Box Film (@Chatterboxfilm) January 25, 2022

Come on, HBO, do it for the Vigilante fans.

begging them to release peacemaker in the uk right NOW i need him 😭 pic.twitter.com/HulLXVCMaz — lucy (@mttmrddck) January 27, 2022

The week of Peacemaker‘s premiere last month, creator James Gunn addressed the elephant in the room on social media, admitting that he gets asked when the show will debut in countries without HBO Max “a hundred times a day.” He stressed that he is working with HBO to sort something out and promised that it will launch in the U.K. specifically “very soon.” Three weeks later, though, Gunn has yet to offer any further updates on the subject.

Star Jennifer Holland, who features opposite Cena’s Christopher Smith as tough black-ops operative Emilia Harcourt, has also addressed the issue on Twitter. Holland agreed with a fan that it was a “travesty” it’s not available in the U.K. and even suggested an illicit workaround for those who wish to let out their inner Peacemaker-like supercriminal…

I don’t think it’s in the UK. It’s a travesty! But maybe with a VPN and an HBOmax subscription? — Jennifer Holland (@jennlholland) January 29, 2022

For those in the U.S., Peacemaker continues this Thursday on HBO Max with what could be the best episode of the lot.