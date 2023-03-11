James Gunn confirms a seemingly doomed DC character has a future in his DCU after all

Unless you spent the last few months recovering from the rousing disappointment that was Black Adam, you must be well aware of James Gunn’s crusade to set up a brand new DCU that has the potential to give the MCU a tough fight. But in this mission, he has removed many beloved actors and their respective characters from the cinematic universe, a list that seemed to include Wonder Woman for a while too. Fortunately, the filmmaker has finally returned hope to fans of the Amazonian warrior.

Just a few hours ago, a DC fan took to Twitter to question why a character like Diana has not been explored properly yet and tagged the post #WonderWomanAnimatedSeries. Gunn was swift in answering the tweet and didn’t waste any time in assuring that not only does he agree with the sentiment, but he is also working on it.

For a fandom that had been slowly losing hope of ever seeing Wonder Woman’s DCU adaptation, Gunn’s admission, even though it’s rather vague, has given them something to hold on to.

Let’s go. 🙌 Amazing, James!! — Carlo Arrechea (@CarloArrechea) March 11, 2023

Thank you, you're doing gods work 🙏 — kay (@DoomPatrol) March 11, 2023

We have been waiting for so long for this I can’t believe it could actually happen! Diana and her world deserve more love in animation. Thank you, Gunn 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iwY8z4eSLb — Fahad (@Wondy_World) March 11, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Gunn’s answer means that he is actively working on an animated series or if the idea is just on his to-do list.

But what does it mean for Wonder Woman’s live-action adaption in the DCU? Does Warner Bros. shooting down Patty Jenkins’ script for Wonder Woman 3 also spell the end of Gal Gadot’s future as the superhero? It sure feels like it seeing that Gunn found the tweet — that did not tag him and explicitly mentioned Wonder Woman as an animated series — in record time and responded to it. Though he did seem to tease the exact opposite recently, unless it is backed by an official confirmation, it is best to take his ambiguous words and actions with a grain of salt.