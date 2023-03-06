Gal Gadot fans eat up breadcrumbs after James Gunn offers vaguest possible hint at Wonder Woman’s return

While we know exactly what the futures of Superman and Batman are in the DCU, with Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck out the door and the characters being rebooted, it remains unclear exactly what will happen with Wonder Woman. New DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to state whether Gal Gadot will likewise exit as Diana Prince or if she could be one of the few DCEU veterans kept on for Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters and beyond.

Well, for those Gadot loyalists out there still clinging to the hopes of more Wonder Woman on the horizon, Gunn has now offered you the barest indication possible that there a chance. Twitter user Aidan J. Pereira managed to snag the Superman: Legacy filmmaker’s attention when sharing the love for four of DC’s best female characters. “Hope to see more of them in the future!” Pereira wrote, while posting images of Zatanna, Hawkgirl, Batgirl, and Diana.

Gunn’s response? He gave the tweet a like, which many will no doubt take as a sign that, yes, he does have plans for each of these Justice League heroines in the DCU. And, out of all of them, Wonder Woman is certainly the one with the most immediate potential, given the recent announcement of HBO Max’s Paradise Lost series, a prequel about the Amazons of Themyscira.

As for whether Gadot will be the one wielding the Lasso of Truth again or not, though, is the big question. Considering the actress’ recent apparent dig at DC, by appearing to support a Marvel star ragging on the franchise, it’s possible that fans should prepare themselves for the third member of the DCU’s Trinity to also undergo a face-lift.