‘Wonder Woman’ star hoping for an invite to prequel series ‘Paradise Lost’

There are big expectations for the future of the DCU now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed their 10-year plan for the franchise. Out of all the projects teased, Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost is up there with the most anticipated, while Amazon general and Princess Bride Robin Wright is also ready to come back.

Wright took on the role of Antiope – the title hero’s aunt tasked with training her for combat – in both Wonder Woman outings, as well as cameos in the both versions of Justice League. Although she has yet to receive the call from Gunn about Paradise Lost, she is definitely up for the task.

“I loved playing an Amazon,” Wright told Yahoo Entertainment, adding that she had previously discussed the idea of a film centering the Themyscira warriors with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

“Patty and I both agreed that the Amazon section was such a great part of that film. I was like, ‘Why don’t you write the Amazon movie?’ Young girls want to see that — it’s real female empowerment’.”

via Warner Bros.

Gunn and Safran were probably in the same headspace when they decided to add Paradise Lost to the slate of new titles that make up Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the rebranded DCU. The HBO Max series will explore the origins of the all-female society of Themyscira, taking place well before Diana’s birth, in a storytelling style that will be reminiscent of Game of Thrones.

“It’s an origin story of how this society of women came about. What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who’s in charge? What are the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it’s really exciting,”

As one of the foundations of DC’s Amazons – alongside Connie Nielsen’s Hippolyta, Lisa Loven Kongsli’s Menalippe, and many others – it would make sense for Wright to get that casting call soon.

Of course, Gunn and Safran could choose to recast, especially considering that as an origin story, Paradise Lost might feature younger versions of the warriors we’ve met across the two Wonder Woman films. Amazons have delayed aging, but have been living for centuries in the secluded island.

“Make that happen for me,” Wright told Yahoo. But are the co-CEOs listening?