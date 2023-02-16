Gal Gadot breaks Wonder Woman silence to share ‘Quantumania’ star throwing shade at DC

While we know Henry Cavill’s out as Superman and it seems that The Flash (and possibly Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) will be Ben Affleck’s last outings as Batman, it’s currently hazy if Gal Gadot could return as Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s rebooted DCU. Director Patty Jenkins has certainly parted ways with the studio, but it’s unclear if the Justice League star is following her out the door thanks to Gadot maintaining a radio silence on all things DC on social media. Until now, that is, as the actress has shared something that’s open to a lot of interpretation.

Gadot has taken to her Instagram Story to share a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Evangeline Lilly. In it, Lilly is asked by fellow guest Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks) about her ideal superhero crossover, with the Marvel vet voicing her interest in a Wonder Woman/Wasp team-up. On the one hand, then, Gadot reposting the video may indicate she fully intends to return, if she’s supporting Lilly’s dream like this.

On the other hand, Lilly has some choice words to say about her feelings on DC in this same clip which makes Gadot’s choice to share it all the more loaded. “I’m normally really down on DC,” the Lost icon admits, deciding not to mince her words. “I’m just gonna be honest here. Like, really down on them.” Basically, don’t expect Evangeline Lilly to show up in Gunn’s franchise anytime soon.

If we wanted to read between the lines, we could perhaps speculate that Gadot is still just as passionate about and committed to the character of Wonder Woman as ever but is maybe slightly less wedded to the DC brand at this point. Still, with the Themyscira-themed Paradise Lost prequel TV series in the works, Diana Prince could yet return. Just maybe don’t hold out hope for that Wondy/Wasp crossover.