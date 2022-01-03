James Gunn reveals why his ‘Knight Rider’ reboot never happened

As a beloved TV show with a built-in audience that comes packing plenty of instantly recognizable iconography, we have to admit it’s a little surprising that nobody’s managed to get a feature-length reboot of Knight Rider onto the big screen, as either a straightforward action thriller of a Jump Street-style comedy.

Of course, that’s not for a lack of trying, with the project having bounced around development hell for well over a decade. The David Hasselhoff original ran for 90 episodes across four seasons, and the franchise has since expanded to include spinoffs Code of Vengeance and Team Knight Rider, a reboot that lasted one season, and three TV movies.

One of the many names to take a crack at Knight Rider was James Gunn, who of course ended up bringing Hasselhoff in for a hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cameo and soundtrack contribution. Responding to a fan on Twitter, the filmmaker revealed why he never managed to get if off the ground.

My friend @DavidHasselhoff and I have discussed doing a modern continuation of Knight Rider many times. The primary hurdle has been there aren’t enough hours in the day to do all the cool things I want to do! https://t.co/Gy24aG4hzc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 1, 2022

The last we heard, James Wan’s Atomic Monster had become the latest outfit to attach themselves to rebooting Knight Rider, but we haven’t heard a peep out of the project since it was first announced in the summer of 2020, so we could be waiting a while for an update.