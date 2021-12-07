James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ call it quits

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss have officially split.

The couple, who have been together for five years and got engaged in May, announced they had gone their separate ways on Dec.5 in a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts. This announcement comes shortly after rumors began circulating that the former couple may have split, in light of the series’ season nine reunion special filmed last week.

Kennedy and Leviss said in the statement shared alongside a photo of the duo in what appears to be in a Bravo studio, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other, so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

According to People magazine, immediately following the breakup allegations, an unknown source claimed that the two had ended their engagement during the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping. According to the source, Leviss returned the ring on-air.

Kennedy and Leviss first met back in December 2015 while DJing for New Year’s Eve gig. This year, the pair became engaged when Kennedy proposed to Leviss in a Coachella festival-themed event, later showcased on the reality series.

At the time, Kennedy and Leviss shared the news on their engagement on their separate social media accounts. Leviss stated, “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night…And I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon.” While Kennedy shared, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”

Details surrounding the couple’s split have yet to be released, but Andy Cohen will deliver the answers when the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs. It is currently unknown if the couple will share custody of their Goldendoodle, Graham.