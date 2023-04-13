Jason Bateman wants his new Netflix series to be as popular as ‘Ozark’

Having high hopes for your projects is exactly what you want to see from an artist, and while a title such as Florida Man suggests a show that could embrace going off the chain as much as rolling out the more intriguing goods, executive producer Jason Bateman wants his new series to go the same distance that another fan favorite Netflix original of his has gone.

In an interview with ET Online, Bateman revealed his hopes for Florida Man to reach the popularity levels of Ozark, the crime drama that he starred in and also executive produced. As far as Bateman is concerned, it’s got the tools to go such a distance.

“Well, sure. My God, I mean we could only be so lucky. There are also a bunch of incredibly talented people on this show, like we were lucky to have on Ozark, so it wouldn’t surprise me. This is a pretty cool thing they put together here.”

Of course, it would be no easy task to measure up to the popularity of Ozark, which was an awards season regular over the course of its four seasons. The show received a total of 45 Primetime Emmy nominations, three of them being wins (Bateman once for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Julia Garner three times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series), while Bateman has also landed two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

Florida Man is a comedy-drama crime miniseries starring Édgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine, a down-on-his-luck former police officer who’s sent to his home state of Florida to investigate the disappearance of the girlfriend of a Philadelphia mobster. As the premise and title of the show suggest, the nuances of the case turn out to be a bit more complicated than Mike may have first realized.

Florida Man is available to stream on Netflix.