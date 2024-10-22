Jason Sudeikis and Warner Bros. have a ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 update and this is NOT a drill, people!

When Ted Lasso season 3 graced our screens in 2023, a bittersweet feeling pervaded the air. Fans couldn’t shake the sense that this might be the end of the road for Ted. After all, Jason Sudeikis had often said he only planned for three seasons, and we took him at his word.

Recommended Videos

Well, it turns out we shouldn’t have — that’s right, I have the best possible news for you. While the actor and producer of everyone’s favorite TV show about soccer (or football, depending on where you’re reading from) wasn’t planning too far ahead, the show’s success seems to have caught everyone off guard — to the point where a new season might now be in the works.

This glimmer of hope came through Variety and was shared on the TODAY Show. During a recent update, the channel announced that, after a year and a half, there’s finally some promising news for Ted Lasso fans. Reportedly, Channing Dungey, an executive at Warner Bros., stated they’re feeling extremely positive about the possibility of a new season.

“We were always clear… there wouldn’t be more Ted Lasso unless Jason [Sudeikis] and the team were excited about it,” Dungey said. “And I can tell you firsthand, he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and good about it.” There you have it, lovers of all things happy — our favorite AFC Richmond coach may well be making a return!

A Warner Bros. executive has reportedly confirmed the studio is in talks for a possible Season 4 of “Ted Lasso” and says Jason Sudeikis is “in a place where he’s feeling really excited… and feels good about it.” pic.twitter.com/0g1U12lFRW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 22, 2024

Truthfully, the third season ended beautifully, tying up all the storylines. In case you’ve forgotten, the season concluded with Ted choosing to return to America, leaving AFC Richmond in the capable hands of new manager Roy Kent, along with Coach Beard and Nate. However, Ted didn’t leave soccer behind entirely — it had become his newfound passion, and he was born to coach. Instead, he took on a role as a children’s football coach.

Rebecca, meanwhile, fully embraced her position at the club, no longer haunted by her ex-husband’s ties to AFC Richmond. While she shared ownership of the club, she remained the team’s matriarch, both in a metaphorical sense and perhaps even in a literal one. In a touching moment, her path crossed again with the Dutchman, and she met his daughter — another subtle nod to motherhood.

The one storyline that seemed unresolved (perhaps hinting at more to come) was the love triangle between Roy, Keeley, and Jamie Tartt. When Keeley was asked to choose between the two, she simply kicked them both out of her house — what a Queen. Despite this, the two former rivals remained friends (here’s to the beauty of healthy male friendships), though their romantic futures were left unclear.

All in all, it was a perfect ending for the show. It wrapped up most loose ends while leaving just enough unresolved to leave the door open for a potential new season or spin-off. But I’ll be honest: a new season of Ted Lasso might be exactly what television needs right now. For a time, TV was at its peak — Ted Lasso, Succession, Barry, and The Bear were all airing. I can’t recall a moment when the Golden Globes had such a difficult task deciding which show should sweep the awards.

Now, with a potential new season on the horizon, not only will we get to follow the adventures of these lovable yet flawed characters once more, but we’ll also have a bit more positivity, kindness, and plenty of memes to look forward to. A show should know when to end, but, frankly, it should also know when to continue — and I, for one, am glad Jason Sudeikis understood that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy