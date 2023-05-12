Part of the charm of Ted Lasso is its understanding of soccer culture, including plenty of real references to the sport that only fans of the game would understand. Of course, the Apple TV show balances this realism with comedic and dramatic elements to give it a wider appeal, but there’s no doubt that soccer and its nuances are still a big cog in the series machine. And, while A.F.C Richmond is a completely fictional team (well, we think), there are definitely some characters who are inspired by real-life names in soccer, and some who take elements from a few others and become an amalgamation of different players. Here’s a roundup of which Ted Lasso characters are based on real people.

Zava – Zlatan Ibrahimovich

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Although it was incredibly obvious, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis recently added further confirmation on the That Peter Crouch Podcast that the character of Zava was mostly based off the charismatic, egotistical Zlatan Ibrahimovich. Ibrahimovich (often referred to as Ibra, or just by his first name, much like Cher) is famous for having some of the most outrageous quotes in the game, but also being able to back it up with stellar performances, countless titles, and some of the best goals of all time to boot.

The character of Zava is played by Maximilian Osinski, and the actor confirmed that he took some inspiration from other famous players who were known for their arrogance – like Eric Cantona, who once famously kung-fu kicked a fan. However, it’s definitely Zlatan that’s the main inspiration – Osinski said he spent hours watching clips of the football player, who’s given us such gems as “I don’t think that you can score as spectacular a goal as those of Zlatan in a video game — even though these games are very realistic these days,” and “I can’t help but laugh at how perfect I am.” Very Zava-esque.

Jamie Tartt – Jack Grealish/Cristiano Ronaldo/David Beckham

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The man with the catchiest chant in the game, few characters have shown as much growth as Jamie Tartt, played brilliantly and empathetically by Phil Dunster. Originally written as an overly-cocky yet supremely talented starlet, Tartt’s selfishness and ability to back it up was compared to global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who also rose to prominence while playing for a team in Manchester (Tartt is originally “on-loan” at Richmond from Manchester City). In fact, when he returned to City for a brief period in the show, Tartt even took on one of Ronaldo’s famous spiky hairstyles. As an England player who also courts celebrity, he’s also been compared to David Beckham – a comparison that makes even more sense when you remember that Roy once said “his right foot was touched by God,” as Beckham was famous for his ability to whip in dangerous crosses and free kicks with his right.

However, as the character has grown and developed, he now seems to be mostly based on Jack Grealish, a silky player who’s known for his jack-the-lad attitude and kindness off the pitch. This isn’t just reflected in Tartt’s personality, but also his hair styling, which has taken on a specifically Grealish-esque look.

Sam Obisanya – Sam Richardson/Marcus Rashford/Bukayo Saka

Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

All round good guy and one of the most likable characters in a show full of them, Sam’s personality isn’t based on a footballer, but an American comedian and actor. Sam Richardson, of VEEP fame, is known for having a laidback, friendly personality, and generally being a nice guy in an industry that sometimes lacks them. The American was brought in during season two to play a Ghanaian billionaire who wanted to build a pan-African team of superstars to improve the state of soccer in his home continent, giving him the strange experience of playing a character opposite someone based off him.

With that said, Sam’s activism means he could be compared to England striker Marcus Rashford, who famously campaigned against the U.K Conservative government for cutting free school meals for kids. His charming personality could also be somewhat based on Brit Bukayo Saka, who is known by everyone who works with him to be humble and charming – or, as one of his England teammates once said: “If I had a sister or a daughter and they said to me: ‘oh, I’m going on a date with Bukayo Saka’, I’d be like ‘enjoy yourself. Let him pay, but enjoy yourself’.”

Roy Kent – Roy Keane

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

There’s no doubt about who inspired gruff hardman and ex-Richmond captain turned coach Roy Kent: the former, much-feared Manchester United captain Roy Keane. Aside from the incredibly similar names and personalities, the character (played by Ted Lasso writer Brett Goldstein) is even styled to look like Keane, who led Manchester United to numerous accolades in the nineties and early 2000s. Keane was competitive, often to the point of near violence, and was known for his no-nonsense attitude. Both the character and player are also massive hotheads, although there is one massive difference between the pair: while Kent has excelled as a coach at Richmond, Keane’s managerial career was less than storied. But, maybe if he’d have had a Lasso to calm him down, he might have done a bit better.

Ted Lasso – Jurgen Klopp

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Considering one of the main points of the show is that Ted knows very little about football, it might seem strange to think he’s based off a modern manager, who famously tend to be excellent tacticians and general soccer-nuts. However, the similarities between the coaching styles and general exuberance of the man from Kansas and current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are pretty numerous. Aside from the fact both are phenomenal man managers who can squeeze out every ounce of effort from players, the storyline where Ted took the team to karaoke is based off a real life event that involved Klopp and his team. With that said, Klopp is certainly a lot spikier after Ted, especially when Liverpool (or any of his previous teams) have lost, so it’s not quite a one-to-one comparison.

Dani Rojas – Javier “Chicharito” Hernández/Alexis Sanchez

Photo by Tim Bouwer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

In South and Central America, Dani Rojas’s famous catchphrase about football being life is a truism, and two real players that embody that message are the Mexican Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and the Chilean Alexis Sanchez. Chicharito was more of a “poacher” than Rojas is but always had the same sunny attitude on the pitch, whereas Sanchez has a similar playstyle to the Ted Lasso character, as well as a battery that would put the Duracell bunny to shame – much like Dani.

Nate Shelley – José Mourinho

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

A lot of people might think this is a bit of a stretch, but the similarities between Nate and the man who once called himself “the special one” are pretty numerous when you think about it. Nate was an assistant coach at Richmond before heading over to manage their rivals West Ham, and Mourinho got his start at F.C Barcelona before famously managing their arch-rivals Real Madrid to glory. Nate and Mourinho are both noted tactical masterminds, with an in-depth knowledge of the game that most of their rivals cannot match.

The pair also gave themselves their own slightly cocky nicknames (“the wunderkid” and “the special one”), and both have been known for their catty putdowns of rival managers. Adding to all of that, in recent years Mourinho has mellowed (only slightly), and as watchers of the show will know, we’re very much in the middle of a Nate redemption arc – or re-nate-sance, as some people (me) are calling it.

Keeley Jones – Keeley Hazell

Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Keeley is certainly a fan favorite, and while many think she’s an amalgamation of various British models, she’s mostly based on former English glamor girl Keeley Hazell. Hazell has even been credited as a writer on the show, and has also appeared as Rupert’s girlfriend. The similarities between the pair don’t just end with their careers, but also the fact both went from the slightly seedy world of topless modelling to forge their own paths in other fields.

A.F.C Richmond – A.F.C Wimbledon/Crystal Palace

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

While Richmond are fictional, there are some similarities between them and other real life clubs in London. A.F.C Wimbledon were once a stallwart of the football league before mismanagement saw them dissolve and have to restart from the bottom of the football pyramid, but Wimbledon’s close proximity to Richmond and the latter’s status as a middling club give the comparison some sense. However, in terms of club trajectory, the closest we have in real life to Richmond are Crystal Palace. Based in South East London instead of South West, Palace are known for having been around the top league for a while without really making much impact in terms of trophies. More importantly, the shots of Richmond’s ground (the Dog Track) we see in the show are taken from Selhurst Park, where Palace play.