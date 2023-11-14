Jamie Tartt’s accent in ‘Ted Lasso,’ explained

It’s officially been six months since sports spectacle Ted Lasso last appeared on Apple TV Plus for its mountain of fans to enjoy. As we continue to mourn the loss of a fantastic television series, a large portion of supporters are still asking questions about where Jamie Tartt’s accent is from. And Heaven knows some of us have tried to figure it out.

Jamie Tartt, of course, is undoubtedly one of the most complex and interesting characters in the entire series. From the moment viewers are first introduced to Tartt, he’s obnoxious, egotistical, selfish, and unbearably arrogant. However, as the series progresses and we learn more about his backstory, it’s clear that Jamie is a good guy underneath a layer of trauma and abuse at the hands of his father.

But as complex as Jamie is, there’s simply no denying that we’ve all struggled with trying to exactly pinpoint where his accent is from. So, let’s take a step back and dive into the heritage of AFC Richmond’s talented footballer.

Tartt’s exact accent, explained

Image via Apple TV Plus

For those who are familiar with various accents throughout Britain, it should hardly come as a surprise that Tartt’s accent is Mancunian, as the character hails from Manchester, England. For U.S. fans, however, understanding Tartt’s accent might have been a bit more difficult seeing as the accent is not heard very often in the States. And yet, we’ve all completely fallen in love with Tartt’s smooth-talking and attitude adjustment.

Interestingly, Phil Dunster, the actor who portrays Tartt in the series, was actually born in Northampton and has a completely different accent in comparison to the character he played for three seasons. To capture the perfect accent for Tartt, Dunster juggled a few accents in the head and teased fellow Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein with the Manchester accent before finally settling on it for his character.

For those of us still mourning Ted Lasso and wanting to hear Tartt and his unforgettable accent one more time, episodes of the series can be streamed now on Apple TV Plus.