Jason Sudeikis liking a tweet criticizing his ‘Ted Lasso’ writing does nothing but reignite his fan support

Over the course of three gut-busting seasons, sports dramedy Ted Lasso has quickly risen up the ranks and become one of the hottest television series on streaming. And while the first season is unanimously considered to be the best, some onlookers have criticized the writing for season three — with those same critics pointing the finger at star Jason Sudeikis. But if we’ve learned anything from Sudeikis, it’s that he rarely takes this fault-finding to heart.

Over on Twitter, a Ted Lasso stan shared a screenshot of Sudeikis’ Twitter likes, where the 47-year-old actor cheekily liked a tweet that insisted the show has gone downhill in season three due to Sudeikis being a writer for this season. In the original post, the OP proclaimed that “nothing is funnier than this,” although the original tweeter was undoubtedly serious with their remarks. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

if anyone is wondering what happened to Ted Lasso: the star took over writing and showrunning the show this season — Julie Bush (@julie_bush) May 3, 2023

And while the attempt was made to slander Sudeikis, the Emmy winner simply had a field day by liking a series of tweets from the OP. Interestingly enough, the tweets are rooted in complete misinformation, seeing as ​​Sudeikis was a successful writer on SNL for years before venturing out to help co-create and co-write Ted Lasso.

Then again, when you consider the fact that Sudeikis has been signed on as a writer since the very first season, the argument that the series went downhill because of his writing is absolutely mind-blowing. Critics will continue to try and defame the show, of course, but its roaring popularity is a strong indication that fans have yet to quit on the series.