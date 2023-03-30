Flavor Flav playfully acknowledges his ‘Ted Lasso’ shoutout

Over the course of its two and a half seasons so far, Apple TV Plus’s hit dramedy Ted Lasso has made plenty of off-the-cuff references to the world of popular culture at large, many of which more often than not stick the landing with its audience.

Well, in the latest episode, one such reference was made to Flavor Flav’s hip-hop group “Public Enemy,” and the man himself acknowledged the one-liner on Twitter, all the while outing himself as a big fan of the show:

Hey @tedlasso, it ain’t about time,,, it’s about being timeless!



One time in 2023 I had to wait a whole year and half for one of my favorite tv shows to come back. 🧐⏰ #TedLasso #Believe pic.twitter.com/OCljqlpoRU — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 30, 2023

Of course, Flav refers to a scene in the latest episode in which international football superstar Zava doesn’t show up on time for a press briefing to mark his signing to the AFC Richmond Football Club. As Rebecca becomes increasingly frustrated with Zava’s tardiness, Ted offers some of his textbook and ever-optimistic reassurance:

“Super stars play by their own rules. Back in ‘98, I waited three hours for public enemy to take the stage at the Cubby Bear. For a man with a giant clock around his neck, it ain’t about time. He’s making a statement.”

Flavor Flav goes out of his way to correct Lasso’s statement just a little bit, saying “it’s not about time, it’s about being timeless.” Flav then goes on to offer up an example, saying he had to wait a year and a half for one of his favorite TV shows to come back – that, of course, being Ted Lasso.

We couldn’t agree with the superstar artist more – and we can’t wait for more Ted Lasso to hit Apple TV Plus next Wednesday.