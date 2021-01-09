Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman Reportedly Spotted On Titans Season 3 Set

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” blew the doors down when it came to the DC multiverse, establishing that the Arrowverse connects up with virtually every corner of live-action DC media around. The CW has always liked to cross-pollinate its own series, but this teased that further crossovers with other shows (and maybe movies) could be possible from now on. So could, say, Batwoman appear on the next season of HBO Max’s Titans? It’s looking possible.

The Vulcan Reporter has shared that Arrowverse newcomer Javicia Leslie has been spotted on the set of Titans. Leslie is, of course, taking over from Ruby Rose as the Scarlet Knight, following the latter’s exit after season 1. The God Friended Me actress will be playing Ryan Wilder, an original creation for TV. But she could be about to meet some of DC’s most storied characters if she really is about to turn up on Titans, opposite the likes of Nightwing, Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, there is alternate explanation here. As TVR points out, it’s possible that Leslie – who was apparently seen wearing her cape and cowl – was filming some promotional material for Batwoman season 2 on the Titans set. It’s known that Titans will mostly take place in Gotham City next season, so it would add up that Leslie would be sent to film some extra footage for the trailers on that show’s Gotham backlot.

Batwoman 2x01 Promo Images Tease Gotham's Newest Heroine 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That said, this is jut one possibility. “Crisis” has proven that such a crossover would be doable and The CW and WB’s streaming services are getting more interconnected. The former took Stargirl off DC Universe’s hands, as well as rerunning Swamp Thing. Plus, HBO Max’s Green Lantern series comes from Arrowverse heads Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim.

No pics have made their way online as yet to prove this report, but it’s worth bearing in mind. Remember, Batwoman season 2 debuts Sunday, January 17th on The CW. Titans season 3 hasn’t been given a release date yet, but it’s on course to drop sometime this summer.