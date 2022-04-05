Jeffrey Dean Morgan celebrates his last day on ‘The Walking Dead’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan is one of the most iconic characters on AMC’s long-running The Walking Dead. Introduced back in season six as the leader of the Saviors, Negan stood out for his charisma and brutality, with his murder of Glenn and Abraham still ranking among the show’s most shocking moments.

Season 11 — the final season of the core show — has just wrapped, and Morgan has posted an image of his last day on set:

The last episodes have seen Negan attempt to justify his brutal killing of Abraham and Glenn, explaining that he was provoked and that if he had the chance to relive those events he’d have simply killed everyone as it would have ultimately saved more lives. We also recently learned that he’s married Annie and is expecting a child — and that it’s almost certain he’ll survive the big finale.

We know that because last month AMC unveiled Isle of the Dead, a new spin-off show in which Negan and Maggie will explore the ruins of Manhattan. Morgan was surprised they let the cat out of the bag so early, saying on the Rich Eisen show:

“I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler Alert, folks. Sorry! I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

Given his fractious relationship with Maggie, it’ll be interesting to see how and why the pair team up with one another, though we wish AMC had held back on confirming the show as it steals some of the excitement from the rest of the season.

The next episode ‘Acts of God’ will air on AMC on April 10, then The Walking Dead will return for the final eight episodes later this year. More on that as we hear it.