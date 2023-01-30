Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’

One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.

It looks like Morgan is doubling down on his secret roles, with the Watchmen star taking to Instagram to cheekily tease the possibility that his presence in comic book adaptations won’t be ending with The Boys.

The actor posted a photo of himself posing with the second and third volumes of Image Comics’ Invincible, which of course boasts a Prime Video adaptation of its own; one that we dare say is hot on the heels of The Boys‘ front-runner status. With season two of Invincible gearing up for a release late this year, we’re not sure how else to interpret this post outside of “I’m gonna voice a character!”

If it turns out to be true, Morgan will be an eye-popping addition to what’s already one of the most star-packed voice casts of any show out there, which includes the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen, and some guy named Mark Hamill.

It looks like we’ll be keeping an extra sharp eye out for any and all news regarding Morgan from here on out; we and everyone else, after all, continue to hunger for updates on The Boys and Invincible.

Both The Boys and Invincible are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.