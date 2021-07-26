Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Maggie/Negan Tension In The Walking Dead Season 11

Negan may have reformed to the point where he’s now a fan-favorite anti-hero, but there’s one person who’s never going to join the former villain’s fan club. Following on from season 10C, The Walking Dead season 11 will continue to explore the tension between Negan and Maggie, who has returned after years away only to find out that her husband’s killer is now claiming to be a good guy.

While speaking during this weekend’s TWD virtual panel at [email protected], Jeffrey Dean Morgan teased the “tension” to come between Negan and Lauren Cohan’s character in the show’s incoming final season. He acknowledged that the ex-Savior is genuinely trying hard to be a better person, but Maggie’s return makes it more difficult than ever. In fact, he thinks there might be too much bad blood for things to ever be cordial between them.

“I think there’s definitely an evolution of Negan. But I would be hard-pressed to say that old Negan will ever disappear, I think that will always be a part of who he is,” Morgan said. “But I think that at this point, he is trying everything he can to kind of fit in with this group of people. And I think he was doing okay until Maggie came back, and now it’s a whole new ball game for him, and one that he’s trying to figure out. But I think at a certain point, there’s just too much tension between the two of them. So we’ll see what happens.”

Not only did Negan commit the unforgiveable sin of murdering Glenn, Maggie’s also got another grudge to hold against him. While pretending to have joined the Whisperers, Negan led the attack on Hilltop, meaning that when Maggie came back she found her community burned to the ground. Now the survivors have only got a devastated Alexandria to call home. Negan will be helping rebuild the place, but he’s probably not going to receive any thanks for his actions.

The Comic-Con panel came with a new trailer for season 11 which teased a particularly tense scene between Maggie and Negan. In a display of trust, he hands a gun to Maggie in one clip, only for her to point that same gun at him in a later bit of footage. “The woman who left is not the woman standing here now,” she tells Negan, indicating that she might not spare his life next time like she did back in season 9.

Find out how Negan and Maggie’s storyline unfolds when The Walking Dead returns to AMC for its final season on Sunday, August 22nd.