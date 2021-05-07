Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases More From Negan After The Walking Dead Ends

The last time The Walking Dead was on our screens, it finally unveiled the origins story of Negan, revealing how the now-redeemed villain initially went from an unfaithful gym teacher to tyrannical leader of the Saviors. This served as the perfect lead-in to the upcoming eleventh and final season of the post-apocalyptic drama, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re about to see the last of the iconic character.

Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has now teased that he’ll continue to play Negan beyond the conclusion of the TWD parent series. While speaking to Cinepop, the actor was asked if he’s going to miss the role that he’s portrayed since 2016 once the show ends. And that’s when Morgan dropped an intriguing comment suggesting we might not have to say goodbye to Negan just yet.

“It’s going to be the end of Negan as we know him on The Walking Dead but we may see Negan down the line somewhere else.”

AMC Debuts New Poster And Photos For The Walking Dead Season 10C 1 of 7

We know by now that AMC might be finishing The Walking Dead itself, but the overall franchise will only continue to expand. The spinoffs confirmed to be on the way so far are those Andrew Lincoln movies, a sequel series for Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol and anthology show Tales of the Walking Dead. It’s safe to say the network has many more projects cooking than the ones they’ve announced, and Morgan may be hinting that a Negan spinoff is one of them.

The actor has previously said that he would love to adapt the storyline of Negan Lives! on screen, after all. This one-off comic from creator Robert Kirkman was released last summer and picked up with the character in the midst of the time jump that ended the mainstream comics run. We’re pretty sure a time jump is happening in the series, too, so Morgan may be about to get his wish.

The Walking Dead is set to kick off its mega-sized 24-episode final season on August 22nd.