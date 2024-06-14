Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ boys might be the most romantic we’ve ever seen, and we’re already swooning

We are just weeks away from the premiere of The Bachelorette season 21, and with a 10 out of 10 cast, we are certain Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — will find her forever person.

As the hit competition show inches closer and closer, we are getting to know Jenn’s group of guys on a deeper level and are becoming increasingly more confident that her suitors are as romantic as can be. Each and every one (well, except for maybe a few) would be husband material for the New Jersey native.

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, five of the contestants on The Bachelorette season 21 — Brendan Barnum, Hakeem Moulton, Caleb “Moze” Smith, Ricky Marinez, and Tomas Azzano — revealed the most romantic thing they have ever done for a woman, and it’s safe to say that we were swooning from start to finish. We can only imagine what the other cast members would say!

Brendan Barnum

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Brendan’s love language is undoubtedly words of affirmation, as he deemed his most romantic gesture a series of handwritten letters to his former long-distance girlfriend to open when she felt sad, lonely, or missed him — how sweet is that?

“In a previous relationship, we went through months of long distance. To help get through those periods, I decorated a shoebox with photos of us and wrote letters to place in the box. These letters would say ‘Open when you miss me’ or ‘Open when you are sad’ or ‘Open when you are feeling lonely.’ That way when she was dealing with a difficult emotion, she could find comfort in the letters I wrote for her.”

Hakeem Moulton

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Unlike Brendan, Hakeem’s love language is clearly gifts, as his most romantic gesture included drawing his significant other a bubble bath and showering her with balloons, roses, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a silk robe.

“I left balloons and roses at her front door. When you opened the door, I left rose petals on the floor leading to a bubble bath with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, a new silk robe, and her favorite food cooking. In addition, I had her favorite romantic music playing.”

Caleb “Moze” Smith

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Moze is all about celebrating the holidays. The most romantic thing he’s ever done for a woman was coordinating the most perfect Christmas-inspired date inside an inflated igloo on the rooftop of a mini skyscraper. (Okay, Moze, we see you).

“I reserved a dinner on the rooftop of a mini skyscraper around Christmas time. We were inside of our own inflated igloo that was heated and decorated so we were nice and cozy and toasty. We were outside on the edge of the roof so we could see the sunset. We were also right next to the water. Inside the igloo, we also had music playing. The food was food we both had never had before, so it was new for both of us.

Ricky Marinez

It seems like Ricky’s life was centered around sports at one point, and he made sure his girlfriend got a piece of all of the action. Telling Bachelor Nation that flying his significant other all across the world is the most romantic thing he has ever done — it looks like Ricky might have a bigger bank account than we had anticipated…

“I once flew a girl to come see me play baseball in Germany when we were dating. Once she got there, she was greeted by flowers and a letter. Along with the letter was a confirmation number with flight tickets to Madrid, Spain, because it was her dream destination. In Spain, I reserved a nice hotel and dinner spots I knew she’d enjoy. To top it all off, I actually hit a home run at my game in Spain, pointed at her while rounding the bases, and signed the ball so she could take it home.

Tomas Azzano

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Tomas knows that the way to a woman’s heart is through friends, family, and food, deeming the most romantic thing he has ever done for a woman to be bringing together all three for a surprise birthday party.

“I organized friends and family from my friend group and my girlfriend’s [friend group] together for a surprise birthday party, combined with a special cake from our favorite bakery/date spot”

Will Brendan Barnum, Hakeem Moulton, Caleb “Moze” Smith, Ricky Marinez, or Tomas Azzano recycle some of their old moves and use them on Jenn Tran? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 every Monday on ABC, beginning with the premiere on July 8.

