Jennifer Tilly Shares Snapshot Of Tiffany And Guarantees Substantial Role In Chucky Series

Fans of Chucky are getting a special treat with the Syfy Chucky series episode airing this Tuesday night. While the series has kicked off to already adoring fans, two returning guests will bring a familiar flare to the tv show. Bloody Disgusting shared that both Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif will join the Chucky series this Tuesday.

Tilly shared the following image on Twitter to adoring fans who are awaiting her arrival — although it won’t be the first time she’s been on the show. Eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of her when Chucky was waiting for his next ‘owner’ at the yard sale.

Fans were immediately thrilled with the snapshot and with quotes from Tilly’s latest interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Talking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Tilly said this:

“When Don Mancini told me he was doing the TV series, I thought I was just going to wander through like Leonard Nimoy in the Star Trek movies, just get in the elevator and somebody go, ‘Ooh, is that Tiffany?’ like a cameo. So when I got the script and I saw the really amazing story arc he wrote for me, I was like I love Don Mancini.”

She continued by saying that Mancini is her best friend and knows how important the character is in the Chucky franchise.

“Don Mancini’s my best friend in the whole world. I think after Seed of Chucky, he was told by the studio, ‘Um, I think we have too much Jennifer Tilly in these movies.’ He brought me back and she’s back in all her glory. She’s just like campy, funny and bloodthirsty. All the things that are near and dear to my heart.”

You can see Chucky on Syfy and USA on Tuesday nights.