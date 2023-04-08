Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth engage in a wholesome argument over who loves who the most

A heartwarming debate broke out between MCU stars Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth, much to the delight of fans. The topic of the dispute – who loved the other more.

It all began when the Thor: Love and Thunder actor took to Twitter to support his buddy. Hemsworth shared a sweet caption along with the retweet of Renner’s post about his exclusive interview with broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America regarding his recovery post his major snow plow accident in January.

Touched by his friend’s warm words, Renner responded in kind.

Hemsworth has consistently shown understanding and empathy for Renner’s hard-won recovery battle. As courageous as the Hawkeye star has proven to be, there is no doubt that he dealt with a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety that accompanies every serious health challenge. Hemsworth can likely relate to Renner’s health issues on a deeper level since he learned last year that he carries the APOE4 gene, which predisposes him to develop Alzheimer’s disease. The revelation does not place him in immediate danger, but it is probably a reminder to treasure loved ones and not take anything in life for granted.

In addition to lauding Renner’s strong will, Hemsworth has also praised the actor’s upcoming four-part original series Rennervations. The show follows the big-hearted star as he collaborates with a professional design team to renovate decommissioned government vehicles and recreate them to benefit children in communities around the globe.

Fair-weather friends are known to run for the hills the second sickness and suffering come knocking, but their departure serves to highlight the commitment of people whose love is steadfast and sincere. And thankfully, Jeremy Renner has that kind of love and loyalty in his pal Chris Hemsworth.