Jeremy Renner raises hype for ‘Hawkeye’ finale

Though it feels like it only just started, Marvel’s Hawkeye reaches its season — or possibly series — finale this week. It’s been quite the ride so far, as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his new protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) have faced down Alaqua Cox’s Echo and her Tracksuit Mafia, a vengeful Black Widow in the form of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and a first glimpse of the mastermind behind it all, the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

MCU fans are more than ready for the finale, then, but star Jeremy Renner still felt the need to ask when hyping the episode on Twitter. Retweeting the show’s latest character poster, which highlights Pugh’s breakout Black Widow character, Renner wrote, “Ready for episode 6?”

Fans have responded to Renner’s question in various ways. One common sentiment is that Hawkeye has outshone fans’ expectations, so they’re extremely excited to see how the season wraps up.

I can't wait! I've always loved MCU's Hawkeye but this show has surpassed a lot of my expectations. One of my favorite MCU projects for sure. — Clayton Linden (@ClaytonLinden) December 21, 2021

On the other hand, some more emotionally fragile fans are dreading its end, as they know that they’ll miss having weekly doses of Clint, Kate, and company in their lives.

Not really. I have Post NWH Depression then I’ll have Post Hawkeye Depression pic.twitter.com/3nUOZMBRiP — Trust the Process 🚀 (@Swagger4587) December 21, 2021

But is this really the end for Hawkeye? Other folks are wondering if a second season or else some spinoff will be announced that will continue this season’s storyline.

Something doesn't add up, no way you can resolve everything in finale episode, season 2 is coming or Kate bishop season 1 or something idk. — dustin (@apexdustin12) December 21, 2021

Well, we already know that an Echo spinoff series is on the way. With Maya Lopez’s close ties to Wilson Fisk, we can likely expect the Kingpin material to extend to that show. As for where Kate will go from here, she’s destined to eventually end up joining the Young Avengers, but whether that’s right around the corner or still a few steps away for her is unknown at this point. And when it comes to Clint, it’s even harder to say. Could tomorrow’s episode be Renner’s final time in the MCU?

Don’t miss Hawkeye episode six on Disney Plus this Wednesday, Dec. 22.