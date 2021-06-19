Jessica Jones Might Return To The MCU In Armor Wars

Marvel Studios is enjoying enormous success with their newly launched TV output, but MCU fans are still confused about the status of the Marvel Television series that came before. Just recently, Loki‘s premiere appeared to ignore Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., for example. What folks are really counting on, though, is for previous TV characters to return in future Disney Plus productions to make clear that, as they used to say, it’s all connected.

The good news is that there’ve been rumblings of that happening in the near future. Case in point, we’re now hearing that one of Netflix’s Defenders could make a comeback to the MCU in an unlikely future Marvel show. As per our sources – the same ones who previously told us that Rachel McAdams would return for Doctor Strange 2 – Krysten Ritter may be set to turn up as Jessica Jones in Armor Wars, the upcoming spinoff series for Don Cheadle’s War Machine.

Admittedly, it’s difficult to imagine how Jessica might cross paths with Rhodey in the project, as there’s not the obvious connection between those characters as there is, say, Matt Murdock and Peter Parker. But then again, it wouldn’t be too hard to create a way for them to come together, as Rhodey could always hire her for her detective services for whatever reason. Likely as part of his hunt to find the missing Stark tech that would prove dangerous in the wrong hands, which is the premise the show will be built around.

In any case, Armor Wars is thought to start filming sometime this summer, so we may find out more concrete info on the potential return of Jessica Jones very soon.