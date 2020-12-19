Jim Carrey Steps Down As Saturday Night Live’s Joe Biden

Well, that was a brief term of office.

Jim Carrey has announced that he won’t be continuing on as President-Elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live going forward. The SNL legend returned to the weekly comedy show in the run-up to the presidential election to spoof the then-Democratic candidate, with his last appearance occurring just after the results came in on November 7th. This weekend, though, Carrey has made clear that he won’t be sticking around in the part as we progress towards Biden’s time in the White House.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote on Twitter this December 19th. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 19, 2020

The actor’s SNL return was met with a swarm of extra publicity for the show, as fans were excited to see how he’d manage to spoof Biden. Ultimately, though, his impersonation drew some criticism from viewers who felt that he failed to capture the politician’s personality and demeanor.

On the other hand, the skit he starred in following Biden’s election win went viral on social media. The star momentarily reprised Ace Ventura to declare Donald Trump a “loooooser!” as well. Of course, that only got folks more hyped for those rumors that Carrey’s working on an Ace Ventura 3, which have been circling for almost an entire year now.

Saturday Night Live airs its final episode of 2020 on NBC tonight, but it’s unclear if the role of Biden will be recast straight away or if they’ll hold off on that for a while. As for who could succeed Jim Carrey as POTUS No. 46, fans would likely be pleased if Jason Sudeikis was brought back for the gig, after playing him to great success in earlier seasons, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the producers have in mind.