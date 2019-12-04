First Look At Jim Corrigan In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Not only will “Crisis on Infinite Earths” be bringing together virtually every familiar face in the Arrowverse, but it’ll also introduce a couple of new heroes, as well. Osric Chau is joining the franchise, for instance, as Ryan Choi AKA the second Atom, while Stephen Lobo is also being brought on board to play cop Jim Corrigan, who’s destined to become the supernatural superhero the Spectre. Speaking of which, The CW has just revealed our first look at the character.

Around since the Golden Age, Corrigan’s story usually involves him being murdered on the job and then resurrected when he becomes the host for an all-powerful spirit of vengeance known as the Spectre. This image only shows us Corrigan in his human form, so it seems as if he’s not the Spectre by the time “Crisis” begins. However, the odds are high that he’ll perish over the course of the event and end up an undead avenger.

Spectre was previously played in live-action by Emmett J. Scanlan on Constantine, which was retconned after its cancellation into being part of the Arrowverse. So, it’s unclear whether Lobo is intended to be the Earth-1 version of the character that Scanlan previously played or if he’s a different Corrigan from another Earth. It’s actually pretty ironic that Lobo is now playing Scanlan’s old role, though, seeing as Scanlan went on to play the DC character Lobo on Krypton.

With Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer being written out soon, Chau is expected to take his spot on the Waverider in Legends of Tomorrow. Given that, it doesn’t seem out of the question that Lobo could have a big future in the Arrowverse as the Spectre, too. But that’s just speculation for now.

In any case, be sure to catch him in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” when it kicks off on The CW this Sunday, December 8th.