Jimmy Kimmel may have escalated his ongoing beef with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday night, as the host did not hold back skewering the far-right freshman congresswoman.

“What a night and what a day. I have the weirdest life. I really do,” Kimmel joked, in the opening of his monologue. “Once again, I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congressperson from the 14th District of Georgia, is unhappy. She’s specifically unhappy with me.”

Kimmel went on to explain how, earlier that week, he had made a joke about “where is Will Smith when you really need him” in response to Greene accusing Republican senators who said they would vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of being “pro-pedophile.” In response, Green tweeted that she was filing a threat with the U.S. Capitol Police.

“She called the police and reported this,” Kimmel recalled. “Not only did she call the police — she called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6. That’s who she called, the people she wanted to defund.”

“It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore,’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops!’ Must be that cancel culture they’re always talking about!”

The two continued their back and forth into Thursday afternoon, after Kimmel retweeted her, quipping, “Officer, may I report a joke?”

You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your “jokes” on @ABC.



This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me.



How many new death threats will I get that are your fans? https://t.co/SB37BqnxyJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 7, 2022

“Now listen, not only don’t I condone death, or any kind of threats to anyone — especially because I get dozens of them a week myself, from the sickos that align with you,” Kimmel continued. “I also find it very rich that a person who did this in her campaign ad is suddenly whining about fantasies of violence,” he added, cutting to a photo of Greene holding a semi-automatic rifle.

“This woman, she is the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories and repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians,” Kimmel went on. “Now she’s dialing 9-1-1 because she got made fun of. She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time. A snow-ciopath, as we’ll call her from now on.”

He also pointed out that maybe other Republicans actually like having Greene around because she makes the rest of them “seem normal” in comparison.