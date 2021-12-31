Though we’ve still got a few more episodes left with the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker has already filmed her Doctor Who exit, so the outgoing actress is free to name her personal pick for her successor. While Whittaker doesn’t have any official sway in this department behind the scenes, it’s possible her suggestion could factor into the casting — as incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has revealed he’s “noted” her choice.

When answering a question from a young fan during an interview with BBC Radio 1, Whittaker was asked who she would want to play the Fourteenth Doctor. The star decided on an actress she thinks would be an “exciting” choice — It’s a Sin and Years and Years star Lydia West. Good pick, right? Well, here’s where it gets interesting. BBC iPlayer’s official Instagram shared the clip and Davies left a brief but intriguing comment. “Noted,” he wrote, along with a thoughtful emoji.

As Davies already cast West in both It’s a Sin and Years and Years, it’s fair to say he’s a big fan of the up-and-coming actress. Whittaker isn’t the only one who wants to see West in the TARDIS either, as she’s become a favorite fan casting on social media in recent months. Many of her It’s a Sin co-stars have also been linked with the role, e.g. Olly Alexander and Omari Douglas.

Davies previously worked with both Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant before he cast them during his original run on Doctor Who, from 2005 to 2010, so there is a strong likelihood that he will hire someone else he’s already struck up a working relationship with this time as well. But is he going to take Whittaker up on her suggestion and cast Lydia West as the second (full-time) female Doctor? Auditions are currently underway, so hopefully, it won’t be too much longer until an announcement is made.

In the meantime, Doctor Who returns this weekend for its New Year’s Day special. Two further specials starring Jodie Whittaker follow in 2022.