#JodieOurDoctor Trends After Rumors Of Jodie Whittaker Quitting Doctor Who

This weekend was a weird one for Doctor Who fans. It kicked off with the high of the New Year’s special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” and then it ended with a saddening and shocking report. According to The Mirror, season 13 will be Jodie Whittaker’s last in the TARDIS as she’s apparently hanging up the Thirteenth Doctor’s coat for good following the next run of the sci-fi institution, which is shooting now and airing later this year.

In response to the news, Who fans have been pouring onto social media to praise what Whittaker has brought to the role since she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2017. Whovians latched on to the hashtag #JodieOurDoctor, which has left it trending on Twitter in the UK. Obviously, some trolls used the announcement as an excuse to blast the current iteration of the show, but the rest of the fandom has well and truly drowned them out with their positivity. And here are just a few of the reactions going around.

As you can see, folks are highlighting not just Whittaker’s obvious acting talents and great performance as the Time Lord but also her natural warmth and kindness, which make her such a strong ambassador for the series, especially over the past 12 months. Even if the writing of her seasons hasn’t been entirely to their tastes, a lot of fans appreciate everything the actress has brought to the table as the first ever female Doctor.

But is she really leaving after this next run? Well, The Mirror has previously been spot on with many of their scoops to do with the show in recent years. Plus, it’s tradition for the Doctors to exit after three seasons. Still, the BBC has yet to confirm the news, so we don’t know for sure. Either way, it’s clear that Jodie Whittaker has won herself a legion of dedicated fans who’ll continue to hold her era of Doctor Who in high regard once she does move on.

