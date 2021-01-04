JodieOurDoctor Trends After Rumors Of Jodie Whittaker Quitting Doctor Who

This weekend was a weird one for Doctor Who fans. It kicked off with the high of the New Year’s special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” and then it ended with a saddening and shocking report. According to The Mirror, season 13 will be Jodie Whittaker’s last in the TARDIS as she’s apparently hanging up the Thirteenth Doctor’s coat for good following the next run of the sci-fi institution, which is shooting now and airing later this year.

In response to the news, Who fans have been pouring onto social media to praise what Whittaker has brought to the role since she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2017. Whovians latched on to the hashtag #JodieOurDoctor, which has left it trending on Twitter in the UK. Obviously, some trolls used the announcement as an excuse to blast the current iteration of the show, but the rest of the fandom has well and truly drowned them out with their positivity. And here are just a few of the reactions going around.

In light of the recent rumours, whether she stays or goes, let it go on record that we absolutely love and support Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. She has proven that she is absolutely The Doctor, and that the character isn't defined by gender. #JodieOurDoctor #DoctorWho💙💙 pic.twitter.com/jfFox7aeMD — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) January 4, 2021

Leaving or Staying, Jodie is the kind of warm and bubbly person you'd want playing the title character, not just as a fab actor, but a phenomenal mascot for Who #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/WGTVK36Ioi — George Sheard (@acecreeptwo) January 4, 2021

In light of the rumours, I just wanted to say that Jodie Whittaker is one of my favourite incarnations of the Doctor. In person and on screen, she’s a beaming light of hope, illuminating the darkest of days. A Doctor I’ll always hold close to the hearts 💙💙#JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/0j4zE4dK4V — Ginge 🔥 (@Redheadedchinny) January 4, 2021

Jodie has been a fantastic doctor and ambassador for the show. The perfect casting for the first female doctor ❤️🥺💫 Who else agrees ! #DoctorWho #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/puxbPa3dgn — Safe Space Who 💫 (@SafeSpaceDrWho) January 4, 2021

jodie's era was what made me fall in love with doctor who again. her passion and enthusiasm for the show are so heartwarming and she is so kind, selfless and wonderful. they couldn't have picked anyone better to continue this role. she will always be the doctor ♡#jodieourdoctor pic.twitter.com/bR8UgxP7ii — helenα ★ (@doctoorwho) January 4, 2021

The thing about Jodie Whittaker is that she has become a figure of comfort and inspiration to a wide amount of people. People see the 13th Doctor and they feel warmth and happiness. Whatever happens from now, Jodie has been a magnificent ambassador for the show. #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/GxPUv7PGgp — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) January 4, 2021

"I'm the Doctor… and when people need help I never refuse!" Jodie is simply one of the best Doctors because she also embodied the Doctor in real life, whether it was easing children's worries in lockdown, being kind or just being fun! #JodieOurDoctor Thank you, Jodie! pic.twitter.com/QIK1ij4Lar — OurTardis (@OurTardis63) January 4, 2021

If I was to use any word to describe 13, I’d say delightful! I agree the writing has been a bit hit or miss but 13 herself is kind, funny, sweet, full of hope and just everything you’d want from The Doctor! I hope either way Series 13 is her best outing yet! #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/IUwcLH4SdY — WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) January 4, 2021

jodie whittaker’s portrayal of the thirteenth doctor means everything to me. i love her, and she will always and forever be MY doctor #JodieOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/tYTcBYrRsl — serena loves jodie whittaker 🌙 (@spacethirteen) January 4, 2021

As you can see, folks are highlighting not just Whittaker’s obvious acting talents and great performance as the Time Lord but also her natural warmth and kindness, which make her such a strong ambassador for the series, especially over the past 12 months. Even if the writing of her seasons hasn’t been entirely to their tastes, a lot of fans appreciate everything the actress has brought to the table as the first ever female Doctor.

But is she really leaving after this next run? Well, The Mirror has previously been spot on with many of their scoops to do with the show in recent years. Plus, it’s tradition for the Doctors to exit after three seasons. Still, the BBC has yet to confirm the news, so we don’t know for sure. Either way, it’s clear that Jodie Whittaker has won herself a legion of dedicated fans who’ll continue to hold her era of Doctor Who in high regard once she does move on.