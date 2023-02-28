Joel’s panic attacks in ‘The Last of Us’ provide the internet’s new favorite meme format

Pedro Pascal is the internet’s new boyfriend for a reason. He’s the gift that keeps giving, whether it’s with his amazing body of work, his utter ownership of all social media, or just that ‘stache, Pascal always seems to be able to feed our every need. But it would be hard to argue which is his greatest contribution to our well-being — because it is undoubtedly the Joel Panic Attack Meme.

In episode five of The Last of Us Pascal’s character, Joel, begins to suffer visibly from the years-long effects of surviving an apocalypse and finding himself yet again in danger of losing someone he loves. But the captured footage of those attacks? They just may be a reason to change the show’s name from The Last of Us to All of Us.

Here are just a few reasons why the Joel Panic Attack Meme is the Swiss army knife of memes.

me every week after an episode of #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/wj6UIjAWZb — Tabby Avery (@awantobreakfree) February 20, 2023

First of all, let’s just talk about basic meme utility — Joel’s panic attacks are everybody who made it to the end of an episode of The Last of Us. Tense, anxious, and let’s face it, a little verklempt. You rep for all of us, Anxiety Joel.

Worst person you know just made a very good point pic.twitter.com/rJQG8HhaqE — Anisa Sanusi (@studioanisa) February 22, 2023

But the Joel Panic Attack can also be used for the Worst of Us — when the biggest jerk in your life points out something correct? It’s time for a meme.

When you step on your puppy’s paw and can’t explain to him that you didn’t do it on purpose pic.twitter.com/tcsqltnsMq — rogue scone (@fckboyseatpizza) February 22, 2023

It comes in handy when you do that thing you did accidentally.

Or on any given Thursday.

Me after experiencing a minor inconvenience pic.twitter.com/61BYxVlkLc — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) February 23, 2023

Or when you have to go all the way back up the stairs because you forgot your phone.

me at the top of the stairs pic.twitter.com/FV3wF5jvB5 — Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes) February 21, 2023

Or when you go all the way back up the stairs and you realize you just went all the way back up the stairs.

introverts who said yes to plans with other people when the day of those plans arrives: pic.twitter.com/XqTmMBFgRc — J.R.R. Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) February 23, 2023

When someone makes you be entertaining.

millennials after making one (1) phone call: pic.twitter.com/t3wIdkqGrV — J.R.R. Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) February 23, 2023

When you have to use your phone to call someone as if we were still living in the Middle Ages.

When you realize The Last of Us Season 1 ends in less than 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/zkWBSbjYFa — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) February 22, 2023

And finally, when you realize you have less than three weeks left with Joel and Ellie before saying goodbye for a whole season.