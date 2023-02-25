Ingenious ‘Mandalorian’ theory suggests Din Djarin’s mustache has a tactical purpose

Throughout Star Wars’ long-running history, the fandom has come up with countless theories to make sense of its many complicated plot threads. And not-so-surprisingly, the biggest chunk of the speculation has been dedicated to Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and the fact that he wore a helmet for almost the entirety of the last two seasons. Apparently, there are no plans to curb the theorizing anytime soon as a new hypothesis has laid out the calculated musings that explain Mando keeping a mustache under his helmet.

As we know, Mando has allowed the world — and thirsty Pedro Pascal fans — to see his face only twice and strictly abides by the rules of the Mandalorians. After all, “this is the way.” So, for someone like Mando, who doesn’t give a single thought to how he looks, would he keep a carefully styled mustache knowing that he would hardly get the chance to flaunt it to any living soul?

A fellow Star Wars fan has postulated a rather hilarious theory on Reddit to explain this anomaly.

In a weird way, it does make sense, doesn’t it? Yes, Mando has been seen making sacrifices from the day we became acquainted with him as he frequently risks his life and doesn’t bat an eyelash before trying to save others, especially Grogu. The man is definitely entitled to a little relief. If it comes in the form of a well-kept mustache that relieves him of the occasional irritation in his nose, then so be it.

As far as fans of Daddy Pedro are concerned, the mustache, the badassness, and the all-over gruff aura he has been projecting, first with The Mandalorian and now The Last of Us, are more than appreciated. So, if Mando decides to throw a sexy scruffy beard into the mix — and we don’t even need a reason for it — in season three, then we are here for that, too.

The Mandalorian season three will hit Disney Plus on March 1.