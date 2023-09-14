‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’ on Peacock: Trailer, release date, episode count, and more

The master of the suspenseful thriller is back with a brand new television series just in time for spooky season

Few people have had the impact on a genre that legendary director John Carpenter has had on horror. While some of his latest efforts haven’t quite been up to the incredibly high standards he’s set in the past, he’s now back with a brand new series on Peacock entitled John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, and by the looks of it, the show will be full of the sort of creepy happenings that made his previous films, like The Thing, so brilliant.

If you’re a fan of the famous filmmaker, or just gearing up for spooky season and want more content to chill you to your core, then read ahead for our guide to all things John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, including its release date, episode count, and more!

What is John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams about?

Screengrab via Peacock/YouTube

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a horror anthology that tells six separate, creepy tales that are all based on real-life events. To make the episodes, Carpenter uses a combination of dramatized retellings using actors, archival footage, and unscripted interviews with those involved in the scary happenings, all of which took place in supposedly idyllic suburban settings. Carpenter also directed some of the episodes himself (remotely, as filming took place in Prague while Carpenter remained in his home in the U.S.). He produced the entire series too and even used his musical ability to compose the score, which, we have no doubt, will be unsettling enough to make you want to lock the doors.

We don’t have episode summaries at the moment, and we don’t even know which episodes of the series Carpenter directed, but judging by the trailer, there’s going to be plenty of suspense and lots of hearts in mouths!

Where can I watch the trailer for John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams?

Right above, or on Peacock’s YouTube channel!

The trailer was released today (Sept. 14) and gives us a few clues about the tales that will be told. Some seem to be explorations of urban legends, whereas others are more unique to the people who lived through them. Some of the themes that we are certain will be explored are haunted houses and crazed and armed maniacs dressed like bunnies, a la Donnie Darko. The rest, however, is a mystery.

What is the release date of John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams?

Screengrab via YouTube/Peacock

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams will be released on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 13 in the U.S. Quite the date for a horror series!

How many episodes are there in John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams?

Screengrab via YouTube/Peacock

There will be six episodes of John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams and each of them will take on a different story about something horrifying happening in what appeared to be a normal, suburban town.