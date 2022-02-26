John Cena explains why he wears his ‘Peacemaker’ costume so often

John Cena frequently wore his costume for the Peacemaker miniseries in promotional interviews for the show and for 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Now the wrestler turned actor has finally explained why.

On Thursday People dropped an interview with the entertainer which covered a range of topics like the show’s second season, a potential crossover with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and the iconic garb Cena has trotted out all around the world. He said the reason why it has been so common to see him in it is that he wanted audiences to become familiar with the character and such a strategy comes from his days playing caricature of himself in the WWE.

“There were so many characters and so many personalities. I just wanted to try to familiarize the audience with my little piece, pun intended,” he said. “It’s very similar to the approach that I used with the WWE when I was performing full-time there. I would be in all interviews in the John Cena outfit of a ball cap, T-shirt, shorts and wristbands. People began to associate that character and become familiar with that character. A lot of people may shy away from that approach because it doesn’t … it’s not indicative of who they are, and it’s not who I am, but that’s Peacemaker. Whether that’s what worked or not, I don’t know.”

Cena’s work alongside director James Gunn has certainly struck a chord with the public. As we reported earlier this month, Gunn noted the finale of the first season had the biggest one-day performance for an HBO Max original series and viewership jumped 44 per cent over the premiere.

A release date for Peacemaker‘s now-confirmed second season is unknown. James Gunn is expected to return as the showrunner.