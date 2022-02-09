‘John Wick’ prequel series ‘The Continental’ adds 5 new cast members

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any official updates on John Wick prequel series The Continental, with the last major news coming back in October when The Flight Attendant‘s Colin Woodell was revealed to be playing the younger version of Ian McShane’s Winston.

There’s been plenty of other news emanating from the franchise since then, though, with Keanu Reeves’ Chapter 4 getting pushed all the way back to March of 2023, while the fast-rising Ana de Armas entered talks to lead feature-length spinoff Ballerina.

However, production must be edging closer after Deadline revealed five new additions to the ensemble, one of whom fills a role fans of the assassin underworld are already familiar with. As per the report, Supergirl‘s Katie McGrath has been cast as The Adjudicator, the High Table representative first inhabited by Asia Kate Dillon in Chapter 3.

Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa round out the new faces, joining previously-announced roster members Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, and Mel Gibson.

There’s no official start date for shooting or even a release window as of yet, but with so many important pieces falling into place, it won’t be long until The Continental roars into life.