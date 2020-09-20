Johnny Depp May Be Getting His Own Fantastic Beasts Spinoff

There was initially outrage when it was announced that Johnny Depp would be joining the Fantastic Beasts franchise as the infamous Grindelwald due to the negative publicity engulfing the actor at the time, but as his messy legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard continued, the public seemed to definitively side with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

After a brief cameo in the first installment, The Crimes of Grindelwald bumped Albus Dumbledore’s first archenemy up to the role of title character, although Depp’s performance turned out to be a little divisive among fans. Still, the vast majority of them were firmly in agreement that the movie itself was a massive disappointment whatever way you looked at it.

Fantastic Beasts 2 Character Posters Showcase The Enormous Cast 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The pressure is now on for the third entry to resurrect the fortunes of the flagging spinoff series after the second outing yielded the lowest box office returns and worst critical reactions that the Wizarding World had ever seen. Of course, there’ve also been rumors that Warner Bros. are keen to keep on milking the property by developing a slate of TV shows set in the Harry Potter universe to bolster HBO Max’s lineup of original content, and Knight Edge Media founder Caleb Williams seems to be hinting that Fantastic Beasts‘ Grindelwald could be a potential candidate for his own spinoff, as you can see below.

Harry Potter TV adaptations definitely sound like a great idea, but Grindelwald has a finite arc and so doesn’t exactly jump out as an obvious choice to headline is own show, unlike the possible Dumbledore series that would be ripe with potential. Not only that, but Depp hasn’t played a major role on the small screen since his run on 21 Jump Street ended 30 years ago, although recent reports would indicate that he’d be more than happy to guarantee himself a high paying gig.

But tell us, would you like to see the actor get his own Fantastic Beasts spinoff? As always, let us know down below.