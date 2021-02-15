Johnny Depp Reportedly Still Pushing For Addams Family Role

Tim Burton’s adaptation of The Addams Family has finally found a home after Netflix won the bidding war to secure the distribution rights to the project, while they’ll also co-finance alongside MGM Television, and it certainly wouldn’t have come cheap.

After all, Burton and the comic strip favorites are perfect for each other on paper, with the filmmaker’s fans overjoyed at the prospect of him tackling material that he’s ideally suited for, and it also allows the property to expand into live-action alongside the animated film series being spearheaded by Illumination Entertainment.

Of course, almost as soon as the news first broke that Burton was shopping The Addams Family around Hollywood, Johnny Depp instantly became the frontrunner to play patriarch Gomez. The former inseparable duo haven’t collaborated for a long time by their standards, and a recurring role in a premium TV show on the world’s most popular streaming service could be just the shot in the arm that the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s career is crying out for.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Depp is still actively pushing to be cast in The Addams Family and has also had talks about the role, but you’d image that Burton is just one of many names who have to approve each and every casting choice. It remains to be seen if Johnny will get his wish, but the first plot details revealed that the show itself will actually be titled Wednesday, meaning that the rest of the titular clan could be reduced to supporting players, which would make it less of a risk for Netflix and MGM to hire the 57 year-old actor as Gomez.