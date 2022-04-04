The 2022 Grammys celebrated an incredible year in music, with the awards show back in full swing after last year’s pared-down affair. This year, the top accolade went to Jon Batiste, who won Album of the Year for We Are.

Batiste was humble as he applauded all of the other nominees in the category and musicians as a whole. He shared how important it was that artists are dedicated to their craft, and he said he keeps his head down and makes music — and he does it well. It was an excellent acceptance speech and a reminder that music is something that should unite all of us, and his music does just that.

This year’s nominees crafted popular albums full of hit songs that left the race an incredibly close one, especially with the number of nominees increasing from eight to ten this year. It also served as a dream come true moment for the artists nominated, and Olivia Rodrigo celebrated hilariously.

While the award went to Batiste, here’s a complete list of tonight’s nominees:

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Previous winners include Adele for 25, Taylor Swift for Fearless, Outkast for Speakerboxx/The Love Below, George Michael for Faith, and Stevie Wonder for Innervisions. Taylor Swift won last year for Folklore.