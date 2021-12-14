Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie are expecting their first child. In an emotional video posted to their social media pages today, the couple shared their news with fans. The news comes just after their first anniversary as a married couple, and everyone from fans to family couldn’t be happier for the expecting parents.

In the video, Ellie keeps her composure as she surprises Jordan with the news and helps him don a new jacket. The jacked held a surprise in the pocket and a name embroidered across the front. The moment they shared was full of joy.

.@elliewfisher and the journey begins…we can't wait to meet you💙 pic.twitter.com/SxZiKbTOSf — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) December 14, 2021

Seconds later, those closest to the couple appeared in the social media post via video calls taking bites of cupcakes that had blue filling inside, representing that they’re expecting a boy. There’s also an adorable moment where Ellie first sees the news for herself and is overcome with emotion.

Their son is the first child for the pair, who were married in a stunning and intimate ceremony at Walt Disney World in 2020. Jordan proposed to Ellie in 2019 and they’ve been an inseparable force ever since. Holding space for one another in their lives for years before making it official, they’ve experienced a lot of life together so far.

The love and joy they share will undoubtedly be a perfect foundation for the Fishers to build a family upon. Congratulations to the expecting couple!