Josh Duggar spends Christmas behind bars eating jail food

Convicted sex offender and former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been making headlines over the festive period due to reports concerning the conditions of his incarceration.

According to U.K. tabloid The Sun, the recently disgraced star did not have a good time while incarcerated over the holiday season. He is currently in solitary confinement at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas for his own safety and got a mediocre-sounding meal in the spirit of the season.

“It’s going to be turkey and gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, a roll with margarine and a spice cake,” a source explained to the publication on Christmas Day. “The beverage will be a fortified drink mix. [His location] is what it is.”

The penal facility has a history of violent attacks and alleged sexual assaults. According to Arkansas Online, a court case from 2015 where charges were later dropped after a witness declined to testify accused one inmate of threatening to cut off a finger if abuse was reported and a person being forced to perform oral sex and one manual sex act.

Though found guilty of all charges brought against him earlier this month, Duggar has yet to be sentenced. A hearing to determine the length of his incarceration is due to take place sometime in the spring.